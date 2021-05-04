Artisan market debuts in Traverse Mountain

Local artists are coming out of quarantine with beautiful creations to share and Lehi is home to a new market for those vendors. On Wednesday and Thursday, May 5-6 from 5:30 – 9 p.m., Pink Canary Market at The Lodge in Traverse Mountain, 3940 Traverse Mtn Blvd, will host more than 40 local vendors at a special Mother’s Day market.

“The best thing that comes out of a market like this is networking. It’s an opportunity to meet other creatives and get inspiration from them. This is where we find people who are interested in supporting local businesses,” said Steffanie Wing, co-founder with Natashia McLean, of Pink Canary Market. Wing, mother of two small children, has a jewelry business, Undercover Unicorn Shop. Each piece comes with an affirmation card with hopeful and positive statements to remind women of their inner strength.

“It’s always great to reach that audience that loves going to a handmade market,” added Natashia. “Markets bring that creative community together, too. I love that community for myself – being around them makes me feel like I’m home. They are constantly creating like me.” McLean is an artist and mother of four. She creates custom artwork, coloring books and free printables for General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

McLean and Wing met at an artisan market and became friends and eventually business partners. Pink Canary Market has been so well received, even though it’s the first market they’ve organized, that they’re already planning a holiday market later this year. “Every one of the vendors at the Mother’s Day market has beautiful, handmade or mostly handmade products. There’s jewelry, clothing, candles, chocolates and all kinds of art from artists all over Utah,” explained McLean. One vendor is a seven-year-old entrepreneur selling small succulents in cement planters.

While 2020 has taken its toll on so many businesses, especially small businesses, McLean and Wing have weathered the pandemic and learned to appreciate their crafts even more than ever. “Homeschooling and running a business was rough, but then I also had more time to create,” said Wing.

“For a little while things were so simple, and I think I fell in love with it. When I feel myself getting too busy now I almost want to go back,” added McLean. “We don’t have to go all the way back into lockdown mode, but just a little bit. When we didn’t have school, sports and church activities, all that was left was family and that was really nice.”

“It made us focus on what we really like doing. Our art is what brought comfort,” said Wing.