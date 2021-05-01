Lehi Free Press: All-City Boys Basketball 2020-21

Hawkins

Noa Gonsalves (Sr. Lehi): The team’s leading performer all season, he stepped up during the tournament to lead his team to the 5A championship in a performance worthy of the Mr. Basketball honor. In the playoffs, he averaged 21.3 points shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from long distance. He missed just one free throw for a 94.7 percent conversion rate. He also averaged 7.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.0 steals and a block.

“Noa is a tremendous competitor and well-rounded player,” said Pioneer Coach Quincy Lewis. “His numbers were off the charts in the state tournament, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. He made the big plays exactly when we needed them.”

Most Inspirational Player

Blake Hill (Sr. Lehi): An all-purpose contributor who made an art form of the 3-point shot and would hit them in critical moments, especially during the state run. “He refused to quit,” Lewis said. “He was constantly communicating and being positive through hard stretches with our team, and then hit the big 3-point shot in the championship game and scored 5 of 7 points in the key stretch at the end.”

Forwards

Dallin Yates (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and ruled the paint.

Peter Amakasu (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game; explosive playmaker.

Guards

Duncan Reid (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 18.5 points and 3.9 rebounds; set a program scoring record.

Parker Christensen (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Tyson Hawkins (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and team-leading 6.5 assists per game.