Local teams place well in Orem Tiger Trials

The combined Lehi boys and girls track and field team placed seventh and the Skyridge team took 11th among 38 teams at the Tiger Trials at Orem High School on April 23-24.

Lehi sophomore sprinter Sarah Ballard had a stellar meet, winning both the 100m (12.38 sec) and the 200m (24.68 sec) and placing second in the long jump (17-02.00 ft).

Ballard’s time in the 200m broke the meet record and also eclipsed Brinn Jensen’s 25.05 sec school record from 2016 and is the fastest time in the state in this event so far this year.

Fellow Pioneer sophomore standout Caroline Moon placed third in the 3200m in 11:29.56. Moon and teammates Rosa Welch, Mia Richards and Ballard came in fourth in the 4x400m relay in 4:13.58.

On the boys side, junior Teague Andersen won the discus for the second meet in a row with a 159-06 ft throw.

Senior Isaiah Tauai placed second in the 300m hurdles (39.76 sec) and fourth in the 110m hurdles (15.63 sec). Tauai and junior teammate Elijah Earl (15.90 sec, 5th place) qualified for the state meet in the 110m hurdles event.

Skyridge senior Connor Storrs took second in the 400m (49.51 sec). Sophomore sprinter Smith Snowden placed third in a stacked 100m event (10.94 sec). Junior Matt Taylor’s 139-04 ft javelin throw won third place.

Senior Ally Blackham placed third in the 400m in 58.59 sec.

Both Lehi and Skyridge will compete next at the Caveman Classic on April 30 at American Fork High School.

Orem Tiger Trials Results

Lehi Boys Summary

110m Hurdles: 4-Isaiah Tauai 15.63 sec, 5-Elijah Earl 15.90 sec; 300m Hurdles: 2-Isaiah Tauai 39.76 sec; Discus: 1-Teague Andersen 159-06 ft.

Lehi Girls Summary

100m: 1-Sarah Ballard 12.38 sec; 200m: 1-Sarah Ballard 24.68 sec; 3200m: 3-Caroline Moon 11:29.56; 400m Relay: 4-Rosa Welch, Mia Richards, Caroline Moon, Sarah Ballard 4:13.58; Long Jump: 2-Sarah Ballard 17-02.00 ft.

Skyridge Boys Summary

100m: 3-Smith Snowden 10.94 sec; 1600m: 6-Creed Thompson 4:20.57, 7-Seth Wallgren 4:21.30; 400m: 2-Connor Storrs 49.51 sec; Javelin: 3-Matt Taylor 139-04 ft, 6-Whit Slack 136-10 ft; Shot Put: 8-Maka Fainga 44-05.00 ft; Discus: 6-Maka Fainga 126-10 ft.

Skyridge Girls Summary

100m Hurdles: 5-Marie Alaimo 17.0 sec; 100m: 5-Tiale McGee 12.76 sec; 6-Regan Morris 12.85 sec; 400m: 3-Ally Blackham 58.59 sec; Shot Put: 6-Malia Niumatalolo 32-01.00 ft; Pole Vault: 6 (tie)-Ariana Baker 9-06.00 ft, 8-Savanna Crandall 9-06.00 ft.