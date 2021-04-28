Skyridge High School drama students win state championship

Last Saturday evening, April 24, 1200 East in Lehi was filled with emergency vehicles, and a caravan of screaming, happy Skyridge students as they celebrated winning the 2021 Theatre Utah State Championship held at Riverton High School.

John Brown, Skyridge drama teacher said, “It was a great day for us. We had some tense moments when Abby Marsh, the lead actress, in our one-act play tested positive for COVID. Abby had won the region Best Actress award. Kylene Doman filled in at the last minute and won the state Best Actress award for her performance.

Skyridge students won the following awards:

One Act Play: Second Place:

Best Performer/Best Actress: Kyleen Doman

First Place Musical Theatre: Jackson Brown and Caleb Wallengren

Third Place Dramatic Monologues:

Kamille Odom: Third place

Contemporary Scenes: Kyleen Doman and Abby Marsh

Finalists Comedic Monologues:

Ethan Freestone, Luke Fuller

Finalists Classical Scenes:

Rachel Lanagae and Meigen Salazar, Olivia Brown and Savannah Carrasco

Finalists Pantomime:

Alex Lewis and Caroline Whitehead.

Brenna Millward said, “All of our hard work paid off. It was great to be there in person and perform for everybody. I felt so proud of what we had done.”

There is no time for the drama students to rest on their laurels. They are currently preparing for the Dr. Seuss Musical, “Seussical/ The Musical” The show will be performed April 29-May 4 at Skyridge auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com.