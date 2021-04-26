Two new Lehi restaurants approved at Planning Commission

The Lehi City Planning Commission met on Thursday, April 22. The recommending body met in person for the first time in over a year after going virtual during 2020. The meeting also concluded with Commissioner Jared Peterson resigning from the Commission after seven years of service.

The most exciting agenda item for Lehi residents was the final order of business. The Commission considered Savory Management’s request to approve the Crack Shack and Via 313 Pizzeria site plan located at 1085 East Main Street.

The San Diego, California based restaurants would be the first in Utah. The Crack Shack menu includes the likes of fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, salads and french fries.

“There is no ‘crack’ sold, but some say the sandwiches are like crack–that just one time and you’re hooked for life,” joked the Crack Shack representative when presenting the plans.

The Crack Shack will also include a large outdoor space for year-round patron enjoyment.

The neighboring Via 313 is a pizzeria offering Detroit Style pizza in square form, along with salads and appetizers.

“Our dough is prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. We take great pride in the quality of our cheeses and meats and continue to work to source as much of it as possible from local farmers and butchers. If you’re new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it’s all about,” the company’s website urges.

The two new restaurants, which will share a common wall, will be located just off the freeway at the Lehi Main Street exit near the new nearly completed Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash.