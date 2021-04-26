Connect with us

Lehi Free Press: All-City Swimming 2020-21

Lehi Free Press: All-City Swimming 2020-21

Lehi gymnast wins big at state meet

Lehi Free Press: All City-Wrestling 2020-2021

Local teams place in top 10 at Utah County Invite

Lehi boys soccer takes top spot in Region 7

Skyridge baseball opens region play 2-1

Pioneer baseball splits Region 7 series

Pioneer softball in second place after first round of region play

Falcon softball goes 4-1 prior to spring break

Lehi Free Press: All-City Swimming 2020-21

Published

18 hours ago

on

  • Katie Andrist
  • Dani Cannon
  • Bryce Broadhead
  • Bridger Smith
  • Anya Clark

Most Valuable Performer

Katie Andrist (Jr. Skyridge):  One of Utah’s top swimmers, she won gold medals and set new 6A state records in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events at the state meet. She was also honored as the 6A Swimmer of the Year.

Honorable Mention

Dani Cannon (Fr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 100-yard butterfly and 4th in the 100-yard backstroke at State.

Bryce Broadhead (So. Lehi): Bronze medal, 100-yard backstroke at State.

Anya Clark (So. Skyridge): 5th in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Bridger Smith (So. Lehi): 7th in the 100-yard backstroke at State.

