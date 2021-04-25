Lehi Free Press: All City-Wrestling 2020-2021

Will McCleary

Most Valuable Performer

Josh Millward (Jr. Skyridge): Compiled a 47-1 record in the 145 weight class on the way to an individual gold medal at State. He had 42 falls to his credit, most in the first period. He earned the 6A Outstanding Wrestler honor as well. Coach Lyle Mangun added that he is a 4.0 student and “I never saw him one second this season without a smile on his face.”

Most Inspirational Performer

Ammon Cannon (Fr. Lehi): According to Coach Dan Rice, he motivated many members of the team to improve by his example. “He is always striving to get better and has a great work ethic,” the coach said.

Honorable Mention

Cayean Smith (Fr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 170 weight class at State.

Mahkyi Smith, (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 160 weight class at State.

Isaac Terrell (So. Lehi): 5th place in the 285 weight class at State.

William McCleary (So. Lehi): 5th place in the 182 weight class at State.