Local teams place in top 10 at Utah County Invite

The combined Skyridge boys and girls team placed fifth and the Lehi combined team took ninth among 18 teams at the Utah County Invitational at Provo High School on April 16-17.

Among the top finishers, Skyridge senior thrower Malia Niumatalolo won the shot put with a 36-05.75 ft throw. Max Davis placed second in the 800m in 1:56.08 and junior Seth Wallgren finished third in 1:57.93

Senior pole vaulters Savanna Crandall and Ariana Baker tied for second place as both cleared 9-03.00 on their second attempts. Senior thrower Maka Fainga’s 125-00-foot throw earned third place in the discus.

The Skyridge girls 4x100m relay team with Regan Morris, Claire Lomu, Rachel Foster and Tiale McGee placed second in 50.53 seconds. The boys 4x400m relay team of Brady Beers, Jarren Barfuss, Kade Hansen and Connor Storrs took third in 3:27.90.

Lehi senior Isaiah Tauai earned the gold in the 100m hurdles in 16.10 seconds. Sophomore sprinter Sarah Ballard won the 100m in 12.32 seconds and also ran the anchor leg for the 4x400m relay team. With Rosa Welch, Mia Richards and Caroline Moon, the Pioneers won that event in 4:05.92 and qualified for the state championships.

Moon also ran the 800m, placing second in 2:19.98 and qualifying for state, and took fourth in the 1600m in 5:15:11.

Lehi senior thrower Teague Andersen had a busy weekend. He competed in the shot-put event at the Utah County Invitational on Friday throwing 52-00.00 feet and placing third.

Then he threw the next day at the Davis Invitational, winning the discus event with a season-best throw of 164-4.00 feet and improving his best shot-put throw to 52-7.75 feet, taking third.

Skyridge and Lehi compete next at the Tiger Trials at Orem High School on April 23-24. This is one of the largest invitational meets in the state, with 48 teams scheduled to participate.

Utah County Invitational Results

Skyridge Boys Summary

1600m: 8-Connor Storrs 8-4:24.03; 100m: 7-Coleman Beck 11.85 sec; 800m: 2-Max Davis 1:56.08, 3-Seth Wallgren 1:57.93, 7-Jarren Barfuss 1:59.55; 4x400m Relay: 3-Brady Beers, Jarren Barfuss, Kade Hansen, Connor Storrs 3:27.90; Javelin: 4-Matt Taylor 139-10 ft, 6-Whit Slack 132-04 ft; Shot Put: 6-Maka Fainga 43-05.75 ft, 8-Misi Sika 42-05.75 ft; Discus: 3-Maka Fainga 125-00 ft, 4-Jhamen Finau 124-02.50 ft. Pole Vault: 5-Joseph Brandt 10-00.00 ft, 5(tie)-David Brown 10-00.00 ft.

Skyridge Girls Summary

1600m: 8-Kylie Olsen 5:19.89. 100 m Hurdles: 8-Marie Alaimo 18.08 sec; 100m: 4-Tiale McGee 12.67 sec, 6-Regan Morris 12.99 sec, 8-Rachel Foster 13.19; 4x100m Relay: 2-Regan Morris, Claire Lomu, Rachel Foster, Tiale McGee 50.53 sec. 200m: 5-Rachel Foster 26.76 sec; Shot Put: 1- Malia Niumatalolo 36-05.75 ft; Discus: 4-Carly Hodge 99-05.50, 7-Alanna Teriipaia 80-05. Pole Vault: 2-Savanna Crandall 9-03.00 ft, 2 (tie)-Ariana Baker 9-03.00 ft, 4-Miley Richards 9-03.00 ft.

Lehi Girls Summary

1600m: 4-Caroline Moon 5:15:11; 100m: 1-Sarah Ballard 12.32; 3200m: 7-Hailey Barlow 11.31.65; 800m: 2-Caroline Moon 2:19.98; 4x400m Relay: 1-Rosa Welch, Mia Richards, Caroline Moon, Sarah Ballard 4:05.92; High Jump: 6-Lucee Peterson 4-10.00 ft; Discus: 6-Melia Finken 93-03.

Lehi Boys Summary

110m Hurdles: 1-Isaiah Tauai 16.10 sec; 4-Elijah Earl 16.54 sec; 5-Benjamin Johansen 16.56; 300m Hurdles: 7-Benjamin Johansen 42.56; 4x400m Relay: 4-Robert Nelson, Jefferson McMullin, Kyle Bertola, Isaiah Tauai 3:35.21; Shot Put: 3-Teague Andersen 52-00 ft, 7-Carter Clifton 42-08.50 ft.