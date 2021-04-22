State Route 92 to close nightly this weekend for new pedestrian bridge

LEHI (April 21, 2021) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA), in cooperation with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), and Lehi City, is scheduled to close State Route 92 in alternating directions between Digital Drive and Triumph Boulevard the nights of April 23 through 25 to place beams for a new pedestrian bridge over the highway.

Beginning April 23, from 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, crews will close westbound S.R. 92 and reduce the eastbound travel to two lanes. Drivers will be detoured to Triumph Boulevard. On April 24, at 11 p.m. through 10 a.m. Sunday, crews will close eastbound Timpanogos Highway at Digital Drive—including access to the eastbound Commuter Lane—and reduce westbound travel to two lanes. Motorists can use the West Frontage Road from S.R. 92 to Triumph Boulevard as an alternate route.

Once bridge beams are in place, drivers should expect periodic nighttime lane restrictions to continue through June 14. The project is planned to be complete by August 2021.

The $5.1 million bridge is part of a $20 million grant awarded to UTA from the U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant (previously known as the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery or TIGER) program to fund projects “that have a significant local or regional impact”. Additional funds for the bridge were contributed by the Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG), Lehi City and UDOT.

Once completed, the new bridge will enhance safety for area trail users providing a critical link between Salt Lake and Utah Counties by connecting the Murdock Canal and Historic Utah Southern Rail Trails to the Point of the Mountain Trail, Lehi City trails and the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

For questions, please call the project public involvement team at (385) 201-1000, or via email at pedbridge@lehi-ut.gov. For the latest information on traffic conditions across the state, visit the UDOT Traffic website (www.udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.