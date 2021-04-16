Local athletes earn lots of medals at Alpha Invite

The Lehi and Skyridge track and field teams did not compete last week during spring break. At the mid-point of the season, both schools have multiple athletes who have already qualified for the state championship meet as of April 10.

Athletes gain entry to the state meet by achieving specific standards established by the Utah High School Activities Association at sanctioned invitational events or by placing at region championship meets.

Both Lehi and Skyridge return to action at the Utah County Invitational at Provo High School on April 16-17. The state meet is scheduled for May 18-19 at Davis High School.

Lehi Boys State Qualifiers

Teague Andersen (Jr): Discus, 150-9.5 ft-4th best in the state; Shot Put, 51-00.00 ft-6th best in the state. Isaiah Tauai (Sr): 300 m Hurdles 41.06-9th fastest in the state. Carter Clifton (Jr): Shot Put, 45-07.75 ft.

Lehi Girls State Qualifiers

Sarah Ballard (So): 100m, 12.35 sec-fastest wind legal time in the state and the 20th for a sophomore girl in the nation; 200m, 25.17 sec-2nd fastest time in the state and the 20th for a sophomore girl in the nation; Long Jump: 16:05.25 ft. Caroline Moon (So): 1600m, 5:11.00.

Skyridge Boys State Qualifiers

Smith Snowden (So): 100m, 10.84 sec-5th fastest wind legal time in the state and 5th for a sophomore boy in the nation; 200m, 22.09 sec-5th fastest wind legal time in the state and 10th for a sophomore boy in the nation. McCae Hillstead (So): 100m, 11.23 sec; 200m, 22.85 sec. Coleman Beck (Sr): 100m, 11.25 sec. Luke Beers (Jr): 200m, 22.83 sec. Connor Storrs (Sr): 400m, 50.02 sec-6th fastest time in the state; 800m, 1:53.60-3rd fastest time in the state and 18th in the nation. Kade Hansen (Sr): 800m, 1:56.00-9th fastest time in the state. Seth Wallgren (Jr): 800m, 1:57.12; 3200m, 9:11.75-7th fastest time in the state. Max Davis (Sr): 1600m, 4:13.94-fastest time in the state; 3200m, 9:08.73-2nd fastest time in the state. Creed Thompson (Sr): 1600m, 4:15.43-4th fastest time in the state; 3200m, 9:10.54-5th fastest time in the state; Davin Thompson (Sr): 1600m, 4:17.53; 3200m, 9:11.47-6th fastest time in the state. James Palmer (Sr): Long Jump, 21-04.00 ft. 4×100 Relay Team: A 42.69 sec-2nd fastest time in the state.

Skyridge Girls State Qualifiers

Tiale McGee (Sr): 100m, 12.56 sec-5th fastest time in the state; 200m, Tiale McGee 26.14 sec. Rachel Foster (Jr): 200m, 26.19 sec. Ally Blackham (Sr): 400m, 58.84 sec-9th fastest time in the state. Kylie Olsen (Soph): 400m, 59.08 sec; 1600m, 5:07.13-10th fastest time in the state; 3200m, 11:17.71. Emma Meyer (Jr): Javelin, 105-10 ft. 4×100 Relay Team: A 50.19 sec-4th fastest in the state.