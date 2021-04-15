Connect with us

Lehi City News

Lehi City launches one-stop website to engage residents

Lehi City News

Lehi City launches one-stop website to engage residents

Lehi City News

2022 City budget plans: 16.78% spending increase, new park and fiber network included

Lehi City News

Tuesday's City Council: Should Lehi adopt ranked-choice voting? Eliminate primary elections?  

Lehi City News

Applicant spars with Koivisto over Council meeting treatment, asks for censure

Lehi City News Local News Politics & Government

New tax for Lehi? Council to decide on recreation, arts and park tax for November ballot

Lehi City News

Lehi City warns of looming water shortage, possible summer usage restrictions

Lehi City News Politics & Government

City election season less than 90 days away

Lehi City News Local News

King-size auto dealership sign, exceeding code, gets green light with split vote

Lehi City News

City Council approves five Holbrook Farms commercial lots for proposed medical buildings

Lehi City News

Lehi City launches one-stop website to engage residents

Published

3 hours ago

on

One of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the disconnection from community. In Lehi, that has meant less public input at Planning Commission and City Council meetings, no traditional city celebrations, and isolated citizens. To keep residents involved and in the loop, Lehi City staff has created engagelehi.org.

The new website explains, “Engage Lehi is a way to stay informed on what is happening in the City. It also allows you to participate in the political process and have your voice heard.” 

Unlike the City’s Facebook page and City Website, Engage Lehi is divided by topics of most significant concern to citizens based on past and present comments. Residents can weigh in on parking in Lehi, ask what fact or fiction is about city properties and developments, projects under construction, affordable housing and transit-oriented developments. 

Questions and comments entered on Engage Lehi go directly to the source, whether it’s a member of the Lehi City Planning staff, the Planning Commission, the City Council or the Mayor. Residents may leave official comments on Planning Commission items as well.

Registered members on Engage Lehi have asked about Micron being sold, what is happening with the old Trafalga property, a fiber-optic broadband network in Lehi, Mayor Johnson’s cooking abilities and development of the golf course at Thanksgiving Point. Answers are published on the website quickly, complete with links to more information in some cases.  

“As one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, Lehi is constantly changing, creating a huge opportunity for community involvement with fast results. We want you to join the conversation about Lehi’s future,” explains City staff on Engage Lehi.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing.