Lehi boys lacrosse starts out with mixed results

The Lehi boys lacrosse team has amassed a 3-4 record so far this season. They lost at Westlake on March 9 but won the next two contests against Provo on March 11 and Spanish Fork on March 16.

They fell to Timpview on March 18 and Mountain Ridge on March 23, bested Orem on March 25 and then bowed to Alta on March 30.

Westlake 22, Lehi 6

The Pioneers opened the season on the road against a good 6A squad. Senior midfielder Jaysten Larsen led the effort with a goal and an assist and also won 17 faceoffs and fielded 10 ground balls.

Senior midfielder Holden Hughes scored twice and picked up seven ground balls. Freshman goaltender Tyler Dajany had 15 saves in the contest.

Lehi 16, Provo 1

It was a different story when the Pioneers hosted the Bulldogs. Larsen won 10-of-11 faceoffs, scored five goals and fielded 11 ground balls. Holden Hughes also netted five goals and collected five ground balls.

Sophomore attacker Maka Havea contributed three goals and an assist, while junior midfielder Austin Thayn scored once and made four assists. Junior defender Jonah Hughes scooped up seven ground balls.

Lehi 14, Spanish Fork 8

The Pioneers took an early 3-1 lead in the first quarter and continued to build on that, scoring two goals in the second, four in the third period and five in the final quarter.

Holden Hughes had a big night, scoring eight goals with an assist and also fielding nine ground balls. Junior attacker Steele Cooper added a goal and three assists and Larsen netted 12 ground balls.

Timpview 21, Lehi 6

The Thunderbirds scored freely in every quarter and the Pioneers could only manage one or two goals per period in response.

Sophomore attacker Charlie Castagnetto had a goal and a pair of assists to lead the offense. Larsen fielded 12 ground balls and won half his face-offs. Dajany had 11 saves in the effort.

Mountain Ridge 19, Lehi 2

Cooper and Larsen each scored for Lehi in this lopsided affair. Larsen also was the defensive leader with 10 ground balls collected.

Lehi 16, Orem 3

The Pioneers scored four goals in the first quarter, two each in the second and third periods, and then added eight goals to seal the deal while only giving up one score in each of the first three quarters to the Tigers.

Holden Hughes led the offense with five goals and two assists and also picked up seven ground balls. Larsen added three goals and two assists and spearheaded the defense with 15 ground balls garnered. Cooper contributed four goals and an assist.

Alta 18, Lehi 3

Holden Hughes scored twice and Cooper once for the Pioneers. Larsen won 14-of-22 faceoffs and netted seven ground balls. Dajany tallied 18 saves.