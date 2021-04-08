2021 Lehi Round-up Rodeo Royalty named

Connect with us

Published

2 days ago

on

On a blustery Saturday night, five contestants vied for the Lehi Round-up Rodeo Queen royalty at the Lehi Rodeo grounds. McKinley Drake, 21, of St. George was crowned queen with Lindsey Ivie, 18, Benjamin, first attendant, and Savannah Ogden, 21, of Bluffdale, second attendant.

Under the direction of rodeo queen contest director Mark Coddington, the royalty will begin official duties representing Lehi,  beginning with the Herriman Rodeo, Eagle Mountain Rodeo, Pleasant Grove Rodeo and the Lehi Round-up.

According to Coddington, the royalty is busy throughout the spring and summer with promotional activities. The ladies will attend events at retail establishments and community activities, often collaborating with K-Bull radio. 

During the entire week of the Lehi Round-up celebration, the royalty will participate in the picnic in the park, the community barbecue, three parades, and, of course, the three nights of the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo.

Coddington commented, “There is excitement for this year’s rodeo. We have sold more tickets to date than we have any other year. People are very excited to be able to attend the rodeo.” 

At this point, Lehi’s rodeo officials plan to present all three nights of this year’s rodeo with full bleachers.

