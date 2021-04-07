Skyridge girls lacrosse gets off to strong start

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team has earned a 4-1 record to open the spring season. They got a big win in their first game at Copper Hills on March 8 but dropped the next one to Park City at home on March 10.

Since then they have rolled to victories over Herriman on March 17, Westlake on March 30 and Lone Peak on April 1. These last two give them a promising 2-0 lead in the Region 4 race. Here’s a few highlights from each game.

Skyridge 17, Copper Hills 2

Sophomore attacker Haven Buechner led the way for the Falcons in the opener, tallying six goals and three assists while scooping up six ground balls. Junior midfielder Rivanna Buechner added four goals on four tries and caused four turnovers.

Junior attacker Kaylie Cooper scored three times, and junior midfielder Erynn McCurdy found the net on both of her attempts and also made three assists.

Park City 11, Skyridge 5

Rivanna Buechner had three goals and fielded five ground balls in the unsuccessful effort against the Miners. Cooper had the other two scores.

Skyridge 14, Herriman 10

Senior goalkeeper Gretchen Jenkins had 10 saves against the Mustangs to help her team to the victory. Haven Buechner scorched the net for eight goals and collected six ground balls in the contest.

Rivanna Buechner added five goals and two assists, fielded six ground balls and caused five turnovers. Junior midfielder Brooklyn Gibson had the other score, and she and Cooper provided one assist apiece. Gibson also got six ground balls and caused five turnovers in a good all-around outing.

Skyridge 19, Westlake 7

The Buechners spearheaded the effort in the league opener against the Thunder. Rivanna tallied four goals with three assists, scooped up nine ground balls and caused five turnovers. Haven scored seven times and fielded seven ground balls.

Cooper added three goals and two assists and McCurdy added two goals and one assist. Gibson scored once and picked up five ground balls, while junior midfielder Claire Lomu scored the other two goals and got three ground balls. Junior attacker Aleeza Nazeer collected five ground balls.

Skyridge 13, Lone Peak 7

Jenkins had nine saves to once again help preserve the win against a league foe. Gibson led the defensive effort with eight ground balls and five caused turnovers while also scoring once.

Haven Buechner tallied five goals and one assist. Rivanna Buechner scored four times and fielded nine ground balls. McCurdy added two goals and Cooper had the other plus one assist. Junior defender Kaeley Thompson caused five turnovers and also got three ground balls.