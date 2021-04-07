Knitting community has new corner in Lehi

“The community around a yarn store is what I was craving more than anything,” said Camera Meyer, co-owner with Katy Carroll of Petit Fours & Purls, a yarn shop at 98 West Main Street, Suite B on the second floor. “I wanted to create a space where you could stay and hang out – where you could make new friends and learn something.”

“Getting this space together has been a labor of love,” added Carroll. She and Meyer met when Carroll was teaching a knitting class through the Salt Lake Knitting Guild. They soon discovered that they lived near each other and shared a love for high-quality yarn and knitting. Meyer dreamed of having her own shop, and Carroll came on board to help make it happen, along with Meyer’s supportive husband.

“Where we live, you either have to go north to Salt Lake or South to Provo to find really good yarn. There’s never been anything right here. This space is kind of perfect, the building is so charming, and there’s lots of natural light,” said Carroll. Petit Fours & Purls has a dedicated classroom with large windows overlooking Main Street. A second room will be especially for tea parties. The shop includes a kitchen and signature baked goods – a butter cookie with the “&” stamped into it and, of course, petit fours.

“I thought we’d have people we know visit the shop, but we’ve had a lot of people who have posted about us on social media and just word of mouth,” said Carroll. “I used to bring my kids to the Itty-Bitty Ball at the Legacy Center – I would have loved to be able to take a little mini-vacation at a yarn shop across the parking lot!”

“When you’re a knitter, you look for a yarn shop everywhere you go. We’ve visited so many yarn shops over the years, and we’ve taken ideas from them,” said Meyer. Both Meyer and Carroll felt strongly about having a separate room for classes so customers could shop while class was going on. “We’re fortunate to have the space to keep things open.”

“We’ve had a lot of demand for local hand-dyed yarn, which surprised us,” added Meyer. Petit Fours and Purls carries specialty yarns dyed by artisans from all over Utah. Another friend has created stitch markers in her kiln. “We have the best yarn with the highest quality fibers. There’s such a big difference between real fibers and the plastic yarn you find at grocery stores.”

“Now and then, I wonder if I’m crazy starting a business, especially during a pandemic, but everything has been coming together so well. Partnering with Katy and finding this space–it’s been awesome. I don’t think I would have ever done it, though, if my husband hadn’t urged me to go for it,” said Meyer. “I’m exhausted every day, but I love every minute I spend in the shop.”

Until June, Petit Fours & Purls has limited hours. Check their website petitfoursandpurls.com for upcoming classes, or email for private appointments petitfoursandpurls@gmailcom.