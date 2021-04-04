Skyridge track team continues to find success

The Skyridge track and field team tied for first with Lone Peak in the girls events and finished third in the boys events at the 10-team Mountain Valley Invitational at Westlake High School on March 24.

Here’s a summary of those earning points for the Falcons at this meet.

Junior Marie Alaimo finished seventh in the girls 100m hurdles. Senior Tiale McGee won silver in the girls 100-meter sprint, followed by junior Rachel Foster in fifth and senior Regan Morris in seventh.

Skyridge swept the top three spots in the boys event, with sophomore Smith Snowden taking first place, sophomore McCae Hillstead coming in second and senior Coleman Beck finishing third.

In the boys 1600m, Connor Storrs earned third place and senior Jarren Barfuss came in fifth. Senior Ally Blackham earned silver in the girls 400m final and sophomore Brady Beers finished fifth on the boys side. Junior Nathan Athay placed sixth in the boys 300m hurdles.

The Falcon girls finished second in the 4x100m relay. Sophomore Kylie Olsen claimed the gold medal in the girls 800-meter race. Foster earned silver in the girls 200m.

Senior Kenia Ainsworth placed fourth in the girls 3200m followed by senior Trina Fix in sixth place. Junior Seth Kjar got fourth in the boys event, followed by JD Logan in fifth and Erol Yellowhair in eighth.

In the field events, James Palmer took second place in the boys long jump. Sophomore Saxon Higbee was fifth in the boys high jump.

Junior Emma Meyer threw for fourth place in the girls javelin. On the boys side, freshman Whit Slack came in fourth and junior Matt Taylor was fifth.

Senior Malia Niumatalolo earned the gold in the girls shot put, while Meyer was sixth and junior Carly Hodge seventh. Skyridge claimed three of the top six spots in the boys event, with senior Maka Fainga third, senior Misi Sika fourth and sophomore Cameron Beck sixth.

In the girls discus, Hodge came in fourth with Meyer seventh and senior Alanna Teriipaia eighth. The boys also scored at three positions, with senior Jhamen Finau fourth, Sika sixth and Fainga seventh.

Senior Savanna Crandall earned silver in the girls pole vault, while sophomore Desiree Whitehead was fourth. Junior Hunter Shakespeare placed fourth on the boys side.