The Utah Military Academy at Camp Williams opened the boys basketball season at home on Dec. 4 against the Utah Military Academy at Hill Field and pulled out a 79-71 victory over their rivals after a close contest.

The Marauders were led by the senior backcourt of Luke Chhe with 30 points, including five treys along with four assists and three steals; Gavin Campbell with 21 points and four assists; and Grant Pendleton with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists.

“Our senior leadership really showed in a close game with pressure being applied by our opponent,” said Coach James Taylor.

“Even though we struggled defensively throughout the game, our defense in the last two minutes is what created the separation and secured a big win to start our season right,” he concluded.

Sophomore Nik Chestakov led the team in rebounding with 12 and junior Sterling Hammond grabbed six boards.

UMA competes in Region 15 of Class 2A.