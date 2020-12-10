The Skyridge girls basketball team used consistent offensive production and quick hands to earn a 44-37 victory as they opened the season at Copper Hills on Dec. 3.

The Falcons had a 13-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but trailed by two points at the break. The squads dueled toe-to-toe through the third period, but Skyridge closed out the game with an 11-2 fourth quarter run to secure the win.

Both teams struggled to get the ball in the hoop, as is often the case in early games but was especially predictable given the late start to the season and the practice gap resulting from the Governor’s moratorium.

Senior Taylor Arnell led the effort with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and six deflections.

The Falcons had a 26-13 edge in steals and also outrebounded the Grizzlies 31-23. Senior Ally Blackham had nine of those steals along with seven points, five assists and three deflections. Senior Jade Wallace added six points, five rebounds, two steals and six deflections.

“We had a great defensive game,” said Skyridge Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “Our girls fought hard and forced all those turnovers. It was nice to get the first game out of the way and see what we need to work on.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well, so we are hoping that was just some first-game jitters,” she added. Skyridge was ranked No. 3 in 6A coming into the season.