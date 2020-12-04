The Lehi Free Press has been contacted by the “Elf up North,” asking if the office could be used as a drop-off location for letters to Santa. Lehi children are encouraged to write letters to Santa Claus. These letters will be delivered to the north pole and may be published in the Lehi Free Press in the December 17 or 24 issues.

We know Santa will read the children’s letters because he reads the Lehi Free Press. Anyone can help children write the letters– mom or dad, sisters, brothers or friends. After the letter is written here are the instructions:

Bring the letter and drop it in the special Santa mailbox at the Lehi Free Press Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The address is 29 N. 100 W. in Lehi.

Santa’s helpers will gather the letters and may publish them in the Lehi Free Press. A special page of letters will be featured in the December 17, and December 24, issues of the Lehi Free Press.

Wait for Santa to come on Christmas morning and hopefully letter writers will be surprised with special Christmas treasures.