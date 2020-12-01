The Alpine School District Foundation is seeking donations of various hygiene items for kits to be distributed to disadvantaged students within the Alpine School District. The kits will be Christmas gifts for students faced with housing insecurity and those who are financially disadvantaged.

Tyler Vigue, Executive Director of the Alpine School District Foundation, said, “providing these kits is a small thing we can do to support and lift these students’ spirits during the holidays.”

Students who will receive the kits have specialized needs, including those enrolled in the Focus Center and part of the McKinney-Vento program. The Focus Center enrolls students struggling to complete school requirements in traditional school settings. Most Focus Center students qualify for financial assistance. Families assisted by the McKinney-Vento program are faced with housing insecurity, lack of secure and stable homes, or those who are homeless.

“These are students from Orem to Eagle Mountain,” said Vigue. “Many people are not aware that these difficulties exist in our school district.”

Items needed include shampoo, hair conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs, socks, soap or body wash, deodorant, hand and body lotions and washcloths.

Donors may bring hygiene items to the Alpine School District office, located at 575 N 100 E in American Fork, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays now through Monday, December 14.

Those with questions may contact Tyler Vigue at (801) 610-8425 or tvigue@alpinesdisctrict.org.