Hey Lehi, this has been a tough year, and it is no secret that many of our local businesses have suffered greatly during these difficult times. That is why I am asking that we step up and support our local businesses, especially during this holiday season.

It is time to show some love and shop local first.

I have been serving this year as the Utah County Economic Recovery Committee chair, where we have spent the last few months reviewing applications for available CARES act funding. This program is intended to help relieve some of our small businesses’ financial difficulties. Over one thousand applications have been considered county-wide, and many of those are located here in our community.

Many businesses have seen a significant reduction in revenue due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 virus. Others have suffered from a decrease in business due to the tremendous increase in out-of-state online purchases. This revenue loss has created real hardships for many of our merchants, and they can use your help.

That is why I am asking that you step up and support our own.

Please consider the potential of what our local merchants have to offer. Many of your holiday purchases are available locally, and I encourage you to seek out and visit our local stores and restaurants. You will be glad you did. We have a lot to offer right here in Lehi!