Lehi, Utah | November 20, 2020 – According to a release by Lehi City, the organizer of a local Halloween Party has been charged with a Class B Misdemeanor for violating the State Public Health Order that was in effect on October 31, 2020.

The Lehi City Police Department responded to a nuisance complaint of an organized event located at a Lehi commercial building on Halloween night. LPD officers were able to disperse the crowd and shut down the party without incident. At the time of contact, the event organizer was cooperating with law enforcement officers.

Following an investigation, the Lehi Police Department submitted the case to the Lehi City Prosecutor for potential charges against the event organizer and the property owner. The event organizer was charged this week with a health order violation, a nuisance violation, and a disorderly conduct violation. The property owner has also been charged with a nuisance violation, a fire code violation, and a health order violation.

This event was held before Governor Herbert’s most recent health order, limiting social interactions to an individual’s immediate household. Because this is an ongoing investigation, specific details on the violations were not made available at this time.

Another party with thousands of attendees, which occurred on Halloween night in Saratoga Springs, was also stopped by law enforcement officials. The organizer of that gathering has also been charged with crimes.