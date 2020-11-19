Intermountain Healthcare (IHC) held a virtual groundbreaking celebration on Thursday, November 19, to commemorate the start of construction on Lehi’s new Primary Children’s Hospital. To be located near 3300 West 2100 North in Holbrook Farms, just west of the Jordan River, the hospital will officially be named the Larry H & Gail Miller Family Campus.

The 38-acre campus is set to open in early 2024. It will include a five-story hospital and three-story medical office building, totaling 468,000 square feet. The world-class facility has an estimated cost of $335 million. Gail Miller, the Larry H. Miller Companies owner, contributed $50 million to the project, and she and her family have been honored with the campus name.

“We are proud that our gift will help establish Utah as the home of the nation’s healthiest pediatric population,” said Miller during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction for the hospital will include 4,228 tons of steel,15,759 cubic yards of concrete, and over 1,200 construction workers to complete.

The Lehi location services will include trauma & emergency, a surgical floor, pediatric intensive care, newborn intensive care, behavior health and observation beds. The medical office will consist of outpatient services, sleep study facilities, laboratory services and rehabilitation services. Other amenities will include a Ronald McDonald suite for parents, multiple children’s play areas, a conference center and outdoor public space. The campus will also have food services and a gift shop. Cardiovascular surgery and organ transplants will continue to be performed at the Salt Lake Primary Children’s campus.

Lisa Paletta will serve as the administrator for the Primary Children’s Lehi Campus. Paletta will oversee the new hospital campus design and construction and hire the future administrative team.

“Breaking ground on the new Miller Family Campus represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand Primary Children’s pediatric specialty care in one of the nation’s fastest-growing pediatric populations and provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place for many families,” said Paletta.

The Lehi location was selected to be closer and more accessible to the over 200,000 children in ever-growing Utah County. The Salt Lake City Primary Children’s campus currently sees 43,000 emergency room visits and 14,000 in-patients annually, including over 300 cancer diagnoses and over 800 children in ongoing cancer treatment.

“Nearly a third of our patients live in Utah County and South Salt Lake County,” said Paletta.

“I am excited to have Lehi as the location for this new facility. The site could not be better. The area is filled with educational, recreational and technological opportunities. This hospital is situated in a beautiful and very functional location,” said Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson.

“From the moment it was announced that his new facility would be constructed in Lehi, I was inundated with heartfelt stories from citizens who shared the critical role Primary Children’s hospital played in the life of one of their children,” added Johnson.