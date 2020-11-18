Thanksgiving Pointis proud to announce the return of Luminaria: Experience the Light at the Ashton Gardens from November 20-January 2. Luminaria is the highlight of the winter season at Thanksgiving Point and is closed Sundays, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and Day. 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the event as Thanksgiving Point celebrates its milestone anniversary as well.

Luminaria will also be featured on ABC’s national television program The Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights Edition, airing Wednesday evenings in December. The new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight arrives on December 9th. There will be six installments once again and two episodes will air each Wednesday night until December 23rd.

“Luminaria is just what our community needs right now,” stated Austin Brown, Signature Experiences Director. “This year has been tough on us all. Luminaria is a literal shining star in our area. We are excited to show some new features, new songs, new foods, and more. Our crew has outdone themselves and we are excited to show everyone.”

Luminaria features nearly three million holiday lights spread throughout the Ashton Gardens. Luminaria will also have 25 different “beats” for guests to enjoy featuring all the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the holiday season. In addition to the traditional areas of Luminaria such as the Merry Mosaic and it’s 6,500 programmable luminaries that welcome guest to the event there are several new features for 2020 including:

Himalayan Heights – This new feature will surely attract any and all of our Yeti friends in the area!

Luminaria Village – Here you will find food options, fire pits to warm up or roast a smore, a warming tent, and even some interactive games.

Light of the World Garden – For those looking for some quiet reflection on their journey this sculpture garden highlights several life events of Jesus Christ.

Late Night at Luminaria (New Year’s Eve Event)—Special December 31 event including fireworks at 10 pm and Midnight.

The experience is a little more than a mile walk around the Gardens. Guests are encouraged to bundle up as the weather can be unpredictable and can enjoy Luminaria with a wide variety of ticket options including General Admissions, Premier, and VIP tickets. There are also fire pits available to rent with s’mores package. Ticket pricing and other details for the event can be found at thanksgivingpoint.org/luminaria.

COVID-19 Precautions

Thanksgiving Point is dedicated to the health and safety of its guests, employees, and community. Luminaria will implement the following precautions to control the spread of COVID-19:

Masks are REQUIRED.

One-way pathway with separated event entrance/exit.

Tickets are limited and must be reserved online.

The number of guests is limited by each half hour to allow for social distancing.

Outdoor queuing area for guests to prepare their tickets and meet other guests before entering the Garden Visitor Center.

Employees will wear face masks while working, in addition to temperature checks upon arrival.

Additional cleaning and sanitation measures as well as educational signage are being implemented to facilitate safety.

Guests and employees are asked to wash hands frequently and stay home when ill.