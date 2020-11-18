Haw’s Floral has been a fixture on Lehi Main Street for nearly four decades. Now stocked with all things holly and jolly, Haw’s is the perfect one-stop-shop for Christmas decor.

Dave Haws is a lifelong Lehi resident and the owner and operator of Haw’s Floral and has been since its opening in 1981. Since then, Haw’s Floral has become a favorite of Lehi and Utah Valley residents alike, especially around the holiday season. Haw’s begins the Christmas season with a 25% off storewide extravaganza that occurred this past weekend. Customers ready to put up their Christmas trees and start celebrating the season shopped at Haw’s before Thanksgiving.

Haw’s is famous for beautiful Christmas floral arrangements to decorate everything from holiday parties to religious events. And although the sign outside reads “Haw’s Floral,” the store’s interior is home to so much more than flowers. When asked what he would like Lehi residents to know about his store, Dave Haws said, “if they haven’t been in before, they would expect the store to just be flowers, and it’s so much more than that. So many people say they’re pleasantly surprised by our inventory when they come into the shop.”

Haw’s is home to a vast collection of Christmas goodies such as garlands, wreaths, ornaments, stockings, and Christmas trees. However, many people seek out Haw’s Floral for their collectible items, namely Christmas villages and Santa Clause figurines. The store is filled with a wide variety of Christmas villages that are all themed. Haw’s carries a Disneyland village, Charles Dickens, Christmas Vacation, New England, and many other types of Christmas storybook communities. The customer favorite this year has been the Harry Potter Village, complete with all characters, Diagon Alley, and a whomping willow with an electric car flying around its branches.

If you missed the opening weekend sale, be sure to look out for Haw’s Floral’s Black Friday Blowout the weekend following Thanksgiving for deals on fantastic holiday décor. Stop in for some discounts on their Halloween home décor, which is heavily discounted now.

Haw’s Floral is located at 127 E Main Street and is open from 9 to 5 on weekdays and until four on Saturdays.