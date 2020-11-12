Anyone have a craving for nachos? Consider that craving gone because there is a new food shack in town you’re going to want to try. Then you’ll want to bring your friends. Nachos Live is the hotspot to get gourmet, homemade nachos with all the fixings.

The newest food truck turned to permanent spot started when Sergio Hernandez and his wife Marlene were on the hunt for some good nachos somewhere in town. To their disappointment, they could not find anything that met their expectations. They decided to take a chance and start their own business.

“Every place I have gone, I have never seen nachos like these,” said Sergio. The most popular item on the menu is the pulled pork nachos, stacked with all-natural chips, cheese sauce, refried beans, pulled pork, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and lime. Folks, this is not just chips and salsa. Diners can add various sauces, from habanero to a chimichurri sauce, which originated from Argentina, to add spice-up their nacho feast. The nacho recipe is a Hernandez original.

The couple has lived in Lehi for seven years and just opened up shop five weeks ago on the north side of Kohler’s grocery store. Hungry people have lined up since then to take home the delicious nacho feasts. “People are responding so well and telling their friends. Business is better than I thought it would be,” Sergio said.

What started as a temporary food truck is now a permanent nacho shack and is making its way into a building next door with indoor dining. You can find the cheesy goodness at 300 East Main Street, near Rage Fitness and Kohler’s.