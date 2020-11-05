Former Lehi Streets Superintendent Wade Allred and his cousin, Adam Lake, both had court appearances on Wednesday, November 4. Allred, represented by Lehi defense attorney Brett Anderson, and Lake, represented by Provo defense attorney, Michael Petro are accused of embezzling nearly $800,000 from Lehi City between 2014 and 2019.

According to court documents presented in Provo’s Fourth District Court, the two have been charged with 14 second degree felonies and one third-degree felony, including money laundering, communications fraud, theft, and tampering with a witness.

Allred is accused of creating fake purchase orders for road salt and other road materials from Lake’s company, Vinco Enterprises, but Lehi City never received the materials. According to court documents obtained by the Lehi Free Press, “Allred was responsible for ordering these materials for Lehi City. During this time period, Lehi City paid $791,582 to the company owned by defendant Lake as payment on these invoices.”

Charging documents also stated, “All of the $791,582.00 paid to defendant Lake’s company by Lehi City between May 12, 2014, and July 25, 2019, was deposited into Vinco’s account. Defendant Lake and his wife are the only ones with access to that account. Of the well over $700,000 deposited from Lehi City, Vinco’s owners withdrew $502,000 in cash during this period from their account. During the relevant period, defendant Allred made cash deposits to his bank account totaling approximately $140,000.00.”

Allred has also been charged with an additional felony of “tampering with a witness.” After Allred was aware of the City’s investigation, he contacted a Lehi City employee and “tried to get the other employee to say that the other employee had been verifying loads. The other employee had never verified any loads,” according to court documents.

Attorneys for both Allred and Lake told Judge Lynn Davis that they are nearing a plea deal settlement. The prosecution needs to discuss the outcome with the victims of this case–Lehi City taxpayers, represented by Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson and the City Council.

Utah County Deputy Attorney Dennis Stone, who represented the prosecutor’s office in court Wednesday, seconded the statement that the case is nearing completion but that meetings with the Lehi City Attorney, Mayor and City Council regarding the proposed plea deal must occur.

Judge Davis set January 13, 2021, as the next court appearance, anticipating that a plea agreement will be presented to the court.