Employees from two Lehi Ken Garff dealerships spent a couple of weekday mornings in October wielding shovels and assembling a basketball hoop in their latest effort to give back to the community, especially to those who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents and workers at the Lehi location of Alliance Youth Services were pleasantly surprised to receive a new basketball court and grill from the Ken Garff Porsche/Audi and Jaguar/Land Rover dealerships on Friday, Oct.22.

“We’ve been doing projects on a smaller scale as individual dealerships. We decided we wanted to pull off something big, so we teamed up with the Jaguar/Land Rover dealership,” said David Turja, general manager of Ken Garff Porsche/Audi in Lehi.

In Marc,h when COVID-19 started affecting businesses, Ken Garff started a new service project every 22 days. “We would buy gift cards from businesses that were struggling or shut down and give them to people who still had to work,” Turja explained. “One of the dealerships put in a playground at a rehab facility.”

Now that businesses are up and running again, Turja asked Ken Garff Marketing Manager Kate Terry to find service opportunities to help people in need. Terry found Alliance Youth Services (AYS) not far from the Jaguar/Land Rover dealership on Thanksgiving Way.

Alliance Youth Services provides progressive mental health treatment for males in group homes for moderate behavior and sexual issues. “A basketball court will be used by these kids for decades to come. It was great to see how excited the kids were to see it and to realize someone they don’t know cares about them and did something for them. It had a big impact,” Turja recalled. The Ken Garff teams also presented an AYS employee with a new grill. “He was beyond excited about the new grill. He loves cooking for the kids.”

“Many of our employees have already been asking what we’re doing next. They want to know how to help. It’s really part of the culture at Ken Garff. We want to show up for our communities,” said Turja.