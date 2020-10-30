The Skyridge volleyball team tallied two more losses in rugged Region 4, falling to American Fork 3-2 on Oct. 20 and then suffering a sweep by Pleasant Grove 3-0 on Oct. 22.

The match against the Cavemen was a battle, and the Falcons came out on top in two extra-point sets 27-25 each in Games 1 and 2.

American Fork turned the tables in the third set and pulled out a 25-23 win, then went on to breeze through the fourth game 25-13. The final set was competitive, but the Cavemen were able to close out the match with a 15-11 victory.

Junior Alyssa Anderton tallied nine kills, a pair each of solo blocks and block assists and nine serve-receives. Junior Rose Moore added four block assists and 15 assists, while junior Emma Meyer contributed four aces, 15 digs and 15 assists.

Senior Avery Dotson also had four aces to go with 14 serve-receives, sophomore Madison Standifird had 32 digs and 18 serve-receives and senior Caitlin Rupp provided 21 digs and 31 serve-receives.

The Falcons just couldn’t muster much on either side of the ball against the state No. 2 Vikings, who cruised to victory 25-14, 25-18, 25-13.

Skyridge (12-16) was assigned the No. 12 seed in the 6A bracket. The Falcons will host No. 21 Jordan (5-17) Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

“We’re super excited about the opportunity to play at State,” said Coach Deanna Meyer. “It’s time for us to step up and be the team I know we can be.”