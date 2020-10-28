Lehi cross country teams compete at state final

The Lehi cross country teams finished the season with the boys placing 10th and the girls 17th in the 5A championship races at the final state meet on Oct. 22 at Soldier Hollow in Midway.

Farmington (44) and Timpanogos (50) easily outdistanced the rest of the field to claim the state trophies. The Pioneers tallied 277 points and finished just behind Springville at 274.

Junior Jefferson McMullin led the pack for his team, coming in 11th at 17:25.2. Junior Tyler Martin added 44 points, senior Zachary Sorensen had 56, senior Brandon Bennett had 80, and sophomore Ruel Shelley had 95 to complete the team tally. Freshman Benson Quist and sophomore JJ Duvall also competed.

In the girls race, Springville was never challenged and rolled to the victory with 38 points and Timpanogos (169) edged Mountain View (176) for second place. The Pioneers earned 432 points.

Senior Hailey Barlow was Lehi’s top runner, coming in 22nd at 21:47.0. Freshman Mia Richards contributed 68 points, junior Greysen Lanenga added 117, freshman Sara Sundquist had 128 and senior Annalee Gray posted 133 to complete the combined score.

Senior Makenna Hritz and sophomore Emma Jorgensen represented the Pioneers in the event as well.