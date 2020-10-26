





340 W 2325 N – $365,000

4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 2,046 sq ft / .20 acres / built in 1994

“Perfect Rambler located in highly sought after quiet neighborhood of East Lehi . One owner, well maintained, clean move in ready home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Large family room in basement perfect for your home theater or game room. Redwood deck off the kitchen, lead to huge backyard with mature trees. Outdoor shed offers plenty of storage for all your tools and treasures. RV pad allows for plenty of parking. Within walking distance to the area elementary school, 2 great parks, and closely located near miles of bike/running trail.”

Presented by: CW Group Real Estate







2. 1836 N 1200 W – $350,000

5 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 2,134 sq ft / .26 acres / built in 1980

“This charming Lehi house, located in a quiet neighborhood is ready for its new owners with NEW kitchen w/Quartz countertops, plus remodeled bathroom, new doors/trim, paint, carpet and LVP luxury plank, large fully fenced backyard. Has 2 driveways for additional RV parking and we have all new appliances in addition to the NEW central air and full auto sprinklers.”

Presented by: Town & Country Apollo Properties









3. 1051 N 600 E – $330,000

3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom / 1,335 sq ft / .20 acres / built in 1953

“Charming Lehi home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home was renovated in 2014 with updated finishes. Large yard with productive garden area and storage shed is fully fenced. Mature trees provide shade and privacy. Large 3rd bedroom could easily be used for additional family space or office and has an exterior entrance. Large laundry room with lots of cabinets throughout. Plenty of Parking, room for a boat or RV too! Located close to elementary, junior high and senior high schools, freeway entrance, shopping, dining etc.”

Presented by: Parker Brown Real Estate









4. 2116 W 2180 N – $315,000

3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms / 2,004 sq ft / townhouse / built in 2004

“Terrific 3 bedroom ,2.5 bath end unit Townhome in the heart of Silicone Slopes of Lehi! Located in the sought after Pointe Meadows development just South of Thanksgiving Point close to playgrounds , tennis courts, and convenient access to I-15. The main level features a half bath, spacious living areas and a private backyard. The kitchen includes all appliances, pantry and a sunny dining area. The upper level features a master bedroom with en suite bath and dual sinks. Also, 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath. Large unfinished basement below .The two car garage has extra storage and built in shelving. Newly carpeted and Washer and Dryer included! Great location with easy access to everything that makes Utah amazing, great dining and entertainment.”

Presented by: Berkshire Hathaway









5. 346 N 300 W – $249,900

2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom / 1,056 sq ft / .16 acres / built in 1938

“Home is in the heart of Lehi, an incredible area with mature trees, schools and parks nearby. Good sized yard with plenty of parking and two storage sheds included.”

Presented by: R&R Realty

*Data from the Wasatch Front Multiple Listings Service