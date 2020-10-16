The Lehi boys golf team wrapped up the season by placing fifth in the 5A state tournament, held Oct. 5 and 6 at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway.

The Pioneers also had a state medalist in KJ Ofahengaue, who shot a combined 141 in the two-day event and tied for seventh place, three shots back of the individual winner.

Skyline earned the gold trophy with an eye-popping 541 combined team score. Park City was second at 562, followed by Spanish Fork at 574, Olympus at 581 and Lehi at 594.

Lehi’s Helaman Ofahengaue missed half the season with an injury but finished just four points behind his brother at 145 and came in 19th.

Sean Ackley shaved four strokes off his score the second day and ended up tied for 48th place at 153. For the last score contributing to the team total, Hunter Day cut his first-day total by six strokes and finished with 155 to tie for 54th.

Jax Oviatt tallied a 166 and Cooper Wight shot a combined 169 as the other two golfers to represent Lehi in this terminal event.