The Skyridge boys golf team improved 12 points from their first-round score on the second day of the 6A state tournament, leapfrogging from a tie for 10th after the first round to finish in fifth place overall at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Oct. 6.

Lone Peak won the title with a two-day team combined total of 562. Davis was second at 566, Corner Canyon third at 584 and Layton fourth at 585. The Falcons scored a 602 to edge American Fork at 605.

As he has for much of the season, senior Carter Frisby led the charge for Skyridge with a two-day total of 140. He was tied with four other golfers for fourth place, just two strokes behind the winner on a very congested leaderboard.

Senior Eli Beck struggled a bit on the first day but came through with a sterling 69 on Day 2, moving all the way up from a tie for 34th to a tie for 15th place with a 145.

The rest of the group finished in a pack. Freshman Gavin Hansen was third for the Falcons with a 161 in a tie for 58th place. Junior Lars Beck was right behind him at 162, and senior Todd Newbold and junior Preston Branham each carded a 163.