Lehi Real Estate Snapshot

September 2020 vs (2019)

Homes sold: 164 (165)

Average home price: $440,776 ($374,996)

Average days on market: 31 (52)

Average square feet: 2,862 (2,639)

Most expensive home sold: $1,700,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,921 sq ft / .50 acres

Least expensive home sold: $229,865 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq ft / condo

Total listings currently available: 43

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by : Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@UtahHomes.com