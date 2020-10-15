The Skyridge volleyball team earned mixed results in Region 4 play, falling to Lone Peak 3-0 on Oct. 6 but rebounding with a 3-1 victory over Westlake the next day.

The Knights won the first set comfortably at 25-16, but the Falcons competed very well in the other two games. However, Lone Peak eventually prevailed 25-21, 25-22 to complete the sweep.

Sophomore Emma Grant had a productive outing with 5 kills, 9 digs and 9 serve-receives. Sophomore outside hitter Madison Standifird laid down 3 aces and senior middle Ava Slaney added 3 aces and 4 block assists. Senior Malia Niumatalolo also had 3 block assists.

Senior outside hitter Caitlin Rupp made a solo block and 3 block assists and also had 15 serve-receives. Junior Rose Moore contributed 11 digs and 10 assists, and junior Emma Meyer made 8 assists. Junior Licia Echevarria tallied 19 serve-receives and senior Avery Dotson had 8 serve-receives.

Skyridge got off to a strong start against the Thunder, easily winning the first two sets 25-15, 25-18. Westlake won the third game 25-11, but the Falcons closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.

Moore had a good all-around match with 10 kills, 3 aces, 3 block assists, 10 digs and 11 assists. Rupp augmented the effort with 7 kills, 2 aces, 19 digs and 12 serve-receives.

Slaney added 5 kills and 4 block assists, while senior Avery Dotson tallied 16 digs and 25 serve-receives and Meyer provided 8 digs and 14 assists. Standifird made 10 digs.