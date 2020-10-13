The Lehi cross country teams earned a berth in the final state meet by placing fifth in 5A Boys Section B and eighth in 5A Girls Section B at the 5A/6A Divisional Races on Oct. 9 at Lakeside Park in Orem.

The boys scored a 136 to finish behind Orem at 31, Woods Cross at 96, Mountain Ridge at 100 and Springville at 134.

Junior Jefferson McMullin was the first runner across for the Pioneers, placing fifth overall in 16:00.3. Junior Tyler Martin added 13 points, senior Brandon Bennett had 30, senior Zachary Sorensen made 34 and sophomore JJ Duvall scored 54 to round out the team total.

The girls varsity squad earned 213 points. Springville was the runaway winner at 36, followed by Mountain Ridge at 106, Mountain View 112, Salem Hills 115, Brighton 139, Bountiful 156 and Park City 170.

Senior Hailey Barlow was Lehi’s top finisher, coming in eighth at 19:27.1. Freshman Mia Richards contributed 39 points with freshman Sara Sundquist was right behind at 40. Junior Greysen Lanenga added 58 and senior Annalee Gray tallied 68 to complete the combined score.

The top 10 teams in each round of the Divisional meet qualify to advance to the final round of the state cross country competition, which is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Soldier Hollow in Midway.