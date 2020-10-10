The Skyridge cross country team earned first place in the boys varsity race and finished second in the girls varsity event at the Region 4 championships, held at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs on Oct. 2.

In the boys varsity race, the Falcons earned three of the first five places and finished with a team score of 36 to easily win the title ahead of Corner Canyon at 50 and American Fork at 67.

Senior brothers Creed and Davin Thompson took the gold and silver, with marks of 15:24.0 and 15:34.8, respectively. Junior Seth Wallgren came in fifth at 15:46.2.

Senior Kade Hansen finished 13th and junior Seth Kjar came in 15th to complete the team tally. Senior Jarren Barfuss, junior Erol Yellowhair and sophomore Isaac Jensen were right behind them at 18th and 20th to complete a sterling effort for the afternoon.

The Skyridge girls pushed Lone Peak to the maximum but finished just short as the Knights scored 52 and the Falcons tallied 54. American Fork came in third at 77.

Sophomore Kylie Olsen earned the bronze medal with a 19:30.3. Sophomore Eliza Sandberg captured eighth place, followed by senior Trina Fix in 12th, sophomore Holly Taylor in 15th and senior Annie Watson in 16th to account for the team tally.

The JV boys finished second behind Corner Canyon. The JV girls were fourth after American Fork, Corner Canyon and Lone Peak.