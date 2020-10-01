The Falcons put up a tough fight against No. 4 American Fork in two sets on Sep. 22 but fell to the Cavemen 3-1 in their only match of the week.

Skyridge started out strong and outlasted the visitors 26-24 in the opening game but yielded the next two by identical scores of 25-13.

The Falcons worked hard to try to win the fourth set but American Fork prevailed 25-23 to close out the match.

Junior Rose Moore led the offensive effort with 12 kills, 7 block assists, 15 digs and 13 assists. Senior middle Ava Slaney registered a 50% kill ratio with 7 points and also posted a pair of aces and 6 block assists.

Among the outside hitters, senior Caitlin Rupp produced 7 kills, 20 digs and 21 serve-receives, while sophomore Madison Standifird tallied 20 digs and 27 serve-receives.

Junior Emma Meyer added 7 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs and 17 assists and junior libero Licia Echevarria contributed 19 digs and 21 serve-receives.