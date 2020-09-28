In their only contest last week, the Skyridge volleyball team played a competitive match against unbeaten Lone Peak but ultimately lost 3-1 at home on Sep. 15.

The Falcons got off to a hot start and won the first set 25-23, but the Knights responded with an attack of their own to easily win the second game 25-14.

The battle was joined the rest of the way. Lone Peak won the third set 25-21. The Falcons pushed the final set to extra points but the Knights held on to close them out 27-25.

Skyridge is finding ways to score by spreading the ball around. Junior outside hitter Rose Moore, junior setter Emma Meyer and sophomore outside hitter Madison Standifird each had seven kills and senior outside hitter Caitlin Rupp added six more.

Moore had half of the team’s 14 aces in the match. She also teamed up with senior middle Ava Slaney for four blocks.

Meyer led the team in digs with 13, followed by Moore with 12 while Rupp and senior Avery Dotson tallied nine apiece. Meyer had 16 assists and Moore added 12.

Two players shouldered the bulk of the load when it came to receiving serves. Rupp notched 32 with just two errors and Dotson was right behind her with 31 and a solo mistake.