After six tournaments, the Lehi boys golf team remains on top of the Region 7 standings despite the loss of a top player to injury.

Helaman Ofahengaue was unavailable for the last three events but is expected to be back in time for the state tournament next month. In his absence, KJ Ofahengaue earned overall medalist honors three straight times for the Pioneers.

On Sep. 9 at The Ridge Golf Course in West Valley City, Lehi finished in first place with a 302 and an impressive 12-stroke lead over runner-up Timpanogos.

KJ Ofahengaue shot a 71 to lead the group. Sean Ackley tallied a 75, Garrett Wood came in at 77 and Jax Oviatt scored a 79 to round out the counted scores. They were followed by Hunter Day, McGuire Madsen, Dallin McKay and Kyler Petersen.

At Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton on Sep. 15, the Pioneers came in fourth by seven strokes at 322 in a tight race with Timpanogos, Timpview and Alta.

Ofahengaue led the effort with a 72, followed by Ackley at 79, plus an 85 each from Oviatt and Wood for the official tally. Day and Cooper Wight were right behind them at 86 and Madsen shot an 87. Jackson Wight completed the list of Lehi’s participants that day.

With a shuffled schedule because of a cancellation, Region 7 had another meet the very next day at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan. The Pioneers improved their scores from the previous outing and finished third at 313, just four strokes behind Timpanogos in first and one behind Timpview at second.

Ofahengaue led the field with a 71, four strokes better than the runner-up. Petersen tallied a 76, and combined with Ackley and Cooper Wight at 83 apiece to complete the official team score. Day, Oviatt, McKay and Bryce Lewis also played this course.