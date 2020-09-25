The Skyridge cross country team earned the top spot in the Wave 1 boys varsity race and came in second in the Wave 1 girls varsity division at the Wasatch Cross Country Invitational on Sep. 12 at Soldier Hollow in Heber City. The Falcons swept the Wave 1 JV events as well in an overwhelming performance.

The team’s characteristically strong pack-running habits were a factor in all four races, with team members pacing one another and finishing in relatively tight groups.

In the boys varsity race, Skyridge earned three of the top five spots and posted an overall score of 46 to top Farmington at 57 and Herriman at 76.

Senior Creed Thompson captured the gold position on the podium with an excellent mark of 15:10.2, 15.1 seconds ahead of second place. Senior Davin Thompson was third at 15:32.1 and junior Seth Wallgren was fifth at 15:44.7.

Sophomore Isaac Jensen was 18th and senior Kade Hansen 19th to complete the counted tally. Junior Seth Kjar, junior Erol Yellowhair and senior Jarren Barfuss finished right behind them within six places.

Herriman easily outpaced the field in the girls varsity event, but the Falcons pushed hard for a 76 to edge Farmington at 79.

Sophomore Eliza Sandberg led the effort here, finishing in fifth place at 19:43.0 after bettering her previous meet mark by more than a minute.

Sophomore Kylie Olsen was next in at 10th and was followed closely by senior Trina Fix at 16th and junior Marryn Poll at 19th. Sophomore Holly Taylor earned 26 points to complete the tally, finishing ahead of senior Annie Watson.

In JV boys, Skyridge captured third through seventh place to earn a sterling 25 points and beat out Farmington with 30. The scoring runners were senior Derek Brock, sophomore Jayden Gibson, freshman Devan Green, junior McKay Tuttle and junior Tyler Besaw.

It was a similar story in JV girls with the Falcons taking five of the top 10 spots, but the gap was much wider. The combined team score of 30 was less than half of runner-up Snow Canyon’s 69.

Sophomore Halle Mehr got the party started by earning the silver medal, followed by freshman Katie Brown in fourth, junior Madison Taylor sixth, sophomore Elise Hartsell eighth and junior Livi Nelson 10th.