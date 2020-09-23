The 2020 election showdown is only weeks away. In a year where nothing seems normal, this year’s election is no exception. With the battle for President heating up and a nearly even contest between Ben McAdams and Burgess Owens dominating the airwaves for Congressional District 4, voter turnout is expected to break records.

The biggest change to this year’s election process will be that nearly 100% of Lehi voters will be casting their votes by mail or in election drop boxes, with no voting machines in use this year.

“There will be a voting machine for those with a disability that need it, but the primary voting method will be a paper ballot,” said Utah County Chief Deputy Clerk, Josh Daniels.

Voters who are currently registered will receive their ballot in the mail the week of October 12. They do not need to request a ballot. Those who are not yet registered, have until October 5 to register in time to receive a mailed ballot.

Voter registration status can be viewed at https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/voter-info.

Ballots can be returned through the mail and must be postmarked by November 2 or dropped off at a ballot box until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Voters are encouraged to use the drop box, to save the County the expense of postage.

The Lehi City ballot drop box is located in the City Hall parking lot at 153 N 100 E.

The County elections office will also have an election ballot pick-up location on Election Day for those who need to obtain a ballot or register for a provisional same day registration ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pioneer Drive LDS church located at 481 E 300 N (across from Lehi High School).

“The Lehi polling location set-up will be super simple. People will come in, get a ballot printed out and then walk out with their ballot in hand to vote at their convenience by dropping it off at a ballot drop box. It is essentially for people who didn’t get a ballot in the mail, or had some sort of issue,” said Daniels.

Military and overseas voters will have the opportunity to vote digitally through the smartphone app, Voatz. Those who would like more information on overseas voting should contact the Utah County Elections office at 801-851-8128.

Those with concerns regarding mail-in voting will be able to track their ballot and ensure it has been counted by going to https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot.

Lehi voters will see the following races on their ballot:

US President

US Congressional District 3 or 4

Utah Governor

Utah Attorney General

Utah State Auditor

Utah State Treasurer

State Senate District 13 (Most of Lehi)

State House District 6 or 56

Utah County Commissioner

Utah County Assessor

Utah County Recorder

Utah County Surveyor

Alpine School Board District 6

Seven Utah Constitution Amendments

Proposition 9 (Change of Government Form for Utah County)

Judicial Retentions