Former Lehi Streets Superintendent, Wade Allred and his cousin, Adam Lake, both appeared in court (online) on Wednesday September 16. Allred was represented by Lehi defense attorney, Brett Anderson and Lake was represented by Provo defense attorney, Michael Petro. The two men are accused of embezzling nearly $800,000 from Lehi City between 2014 and 2019.

The two have been charged with 14 second degree felonies and one third-degree felony, including money laundering, communications fraud, theft, and tampering with a witness, according to court documents presented in Provo’s Fourth District Court.

Only Allred was charged with the additional felony for “tampering with a witness.” After Allred was aware of the City’s investigation, he contacted a Lehi City employee and “tried to get the other employee to say that the other employee had been verifying loads. The other employee had never verified any loads,” according to court documents.

Allred and Lake are scheduled for their next court appearance on October 21, 2020 for a continuance waiver hearing. Waiver hearings are typically conducted to see if a plea arrangement can be agreed upon by the defendant and the State of Utah, ultimately waiving the trial process. Judge Lynn Davis also ordered Allred and Lake to report to the Utah County Jail for fingerprinting and processing before their next court appearance.

The Lehi Free Press will continue to update the case as more information becomes available.