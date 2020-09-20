After splitting a pair of home non-region matches, the Skyridge volleyball team reached the finals of the Bronze bracket in the Rocky Mountain Classic Championship on Sep. 12.

The Falcons improved each set against Corner Canyon on Sep. 8, but the Chargers held on for a 3-0 victory at 25-9, 25-18, 25-23.

The see-saw match against Herriman on Sep. 10 featured two extra-point sets but Skyridge was able to close out a 3-2 win 25-21, 25-15, 25-27, 20-25, 16-14.

Senior outside hitter Caitlin Rupp filled up the stat sheet with 14 kills, four aces, three blocks, 19 digs and 15 serve-receives to lead the effort.

Junior outside hitter Rose Moore added 13 kills, 20 digs and 21 assists, while senior Avery Dotson tallied 34 serve-receives and junior setter Emma Meyer made 27 assists.

The Falcons spent an intense couple of days at the weekend tournament, playing three matches each day and finishing with a 3-3 record.

In the shorter preliminary round games on Sep. 11, Skyridge fell to Viewmont 2-0 in 25-17, 25-19, beat Orem 2-0 at 25-21, 25-20, and bowed to Corner Canyon 2-0 with 25-17, 25-18. The 1-2 showing moved the Falcons into the Bronze bracket for Saturday play.

On. Sep. 12, Skyridge opened by sweeping Dixie 3-0 with a 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 effort. Rupp registered 12 kills and Moore added five aces and 26 assists.

The semifinal match against Alta was an even tighter competition but the result was the same as the Falcons got the 3-0 win here too at 25-23, 26-24, 25-20.

Rupp again topped the chart with 14 kills and Moore contributed seven kills, eight aces and 23 assists. Dotson added 14 digs and 22 serve-receives.

In the bracket title game, Skyridge drew Mountain Ridge as the opponent. The Falcons improved after the first set but still couldn’t get past the Sentinels, who won 3-0 at 25-17, 25-22, 25-21.

Junior outside hitter Alyssa Anderton tallied 10 kills. Moore laid down five aces and also had 23 assists and 13 digs. Dotson added 22 digs.