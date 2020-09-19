



Anyone in the publication business knows the spurts and sputters it has endured over the last few years. Social media has usurped the writing business that was the standard of information distribution for decades ago. No one knows this better than Kimberly Quintero.

Quintero always knew she wanted to be a writer. She graduated from BYU with a degree in journalism with a genealogy minor and later earned a master’s degree in communication from the University of Texas.

She has won awards as a writer and editor. She has received recognition from the Utah Press Association, Arizona Newspaper Association, Society of Newspaper design, Suburban Newspapers of American and the U.S. Army.

For more than 40 years, Quintero worked in the newspaper business as a reporter, editor and newspaper designer. She has also taught writing and editing at three universities. In addition, she has extensive experience as a family history researcher beginning even farther back than her writing career.

When newspapers became fewer and fewer and the need for her skills in the publication business dwindled, she decided to combine her varied backgrounds and expertise to start a new business, KBQ Enterprises.

The stated mission of KBQ Enterprises is to provide a full range of high-quality family history services at affordable prices. The business has exploded as many clients have sought her services in recording their family histories in beautiful bound books.

One family wrote the following after having Quintero produce several family history volumes, “KBQ Enterprises does outstanding work. They have produced several custom books that have exceeded our expectations. The pictures were amazing and the attention to detail was second to none. The research that accompanied the photographs was so in-depth that each book will be a memorable keepsake and history of our families and events for generations.”

“This is the work I was born to do,” says Quintero. “I know that all families want to keep histories alive for their children, grandchildren and those who come after, but often they don’t know how to start.

“We take pride in helping them create a lasting legacy,” she added. “I’m grateful to be part of the process and consider it a privilege to help people organize their priceless memories.”

Quintero is presently excited about working on the history of the Lehi High School boys basketball program for Coach Quincy Lewis.

“The school has a very distinguished history in this sport, but very few people know about it,” she said. “Coach Lewis wants to document that history to the extent that we’re able so it can become a permanent part of the school community’s records and provide a foundational legacy for his program.”

For more information, check out the website at kbqenterprises.com.