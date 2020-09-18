Soda fans in Lehi descended on the new Quench It! soda shack just off State Street, 611 N 400 E, the moment the drive-thru opened on Monday, Sept. 7. Quench It! started in Heber City, Utah and currently has four locations, including Lehi, Eagle Mountain and the Marmalade District in Salt Lake City.

Quench It! founder Erika Stover, a former English teacher and current “soda snob” has been perfecting the art of soda over the past seven years to make these drinks what they are today. What started as a little shack in December 2014 is now a popular franchise. “It grew because people were really invested in it and there is a reason people are coming back,” explained Hailey Jones, manager of the Lehi location.

The Quench It! soda shop, decorated like a beach shack, stays busy with drinks the Dr. Cream Berry, a combination of Dr Pepper, raspberry and cream, and the O.G., Diet Coke with coconut and fresh lime, arguably the drink that started it all.

Not only does Quench it! offer delicious custom sodas, they also have a variety of cookies and popcorn. These extra goodies are not average or ordinary cookies and popcorn, according to Stover. “The cookies are from a gourmet bakery and our popcorn is from a gourmet popcorn shop. We have different companies that are all in Utah, that are all local, all supporting each other and providing one great experience,” the Quench It! founder said.

“Lehi is awesome, and this area is the perfect place for a soda shack,” said the Lehi franchise owner.