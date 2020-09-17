Lehi City’s annual Arbor Day tree-planting event had to be canceled in April, but TreeUtah is coming to Somerset Small Park, 1475 W Main Street, on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. to help plant trees in the park and educate residents on proper tree planting.

“Common mistakes when it comes to planting trees are planting them too deeply, not preparing the root ball, not mulching properly, and leaving stakes on too long,” said Jessica Smith, Lehi City Arborist. “TreeUtah does a great job of educating people about trees.”

Smith is the first arborist Lehi City has ever employed. She looks at the entire urban canopy of the city. “We need well-educated citizens because they’re the ones maintaining the trees in city-owned parking strips. We want the right tree in the right place,” Smith explained.

The TreeUtah organization was the brainchild of journalist Pepper Provenzano. Beginning in 1988, Provenzano and his growing group of volunteers have traveled the state, planting trees and educating citizens. According to their website, treeutah.org, “Trees lower air temperatures by releasing water vapor through their leaves and shade trees can make buildings up to 20 degrees cooler. Trees also improve water quality by slowing and filtering rainwater, as well as protecting aquifers.”

TreeUtah has planted more than 385,000 trees with the help of over 165,000 volunteers and donors. Lehi City is sponsoring the group tree planting event by TreeUtah on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Families are encouraged to attend this free event. (Please wear masks and bring a water bottle.)