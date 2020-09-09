The Skyridge cross country team captured first place in the boys varsity race and came in fourth in the girls varsity division at the Nicholls Hollow Invitational on Sep. 4 at Nichols Park in Fruit Heights.

Although a runner from Bountiful topped the podium, the Falcons captured the next three spots by again finishing close together.

Senior Creed Thompson led the trio by coming in second overall at 15:38.0, followed by junior Seth Wallgren at 15:41.4 and senior Davin Thompson at 15:47.7.

Senior Jarren Barfuss was 14th at 16:40.0 and junior Seth Kjar crossed at 17th in 16:45.3 to complete the tally for the winners.

Skyridge’s 40 points gave them a comfortable advantage over host Davis at 63 and third-place Lone Peak at 67.

In the girls varsity event, Lone Peak ran away from the competition to finish first with 18 points. Layton was a distant second at 71, followed by Davis at 101. The Falcons were fourth with 124 points, narrowly edging Riverton and Ogden with 126 points each.

Sophomore Kylie Olsen was the top finisher for Skyridge at 11th with a time of 20:00.3. Seniors Annie Watson and Trina Fix were next, coming in 21st and 22nd at 20:32.2 and 20:37.9, respectively.

Sophomores Eliza Sandberg at 20:47.9 and Holly Taylor at 21:32.5 tallied the final counted scores for the team in this event.

Taylor led a pack of Falcons who finished within 45 seconds of each other, including seniors Cambrie Martell, Kenia Ainsworth, Normandy Todd and Sarah Hull, with junior Maren Poll placing in the middle of the final five.