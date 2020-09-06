After splitting the first two Region 4 matches with a win over Pleasant Grove and a loss to Lone Peak, the Skyridge girls tennis team posted a couple of convincing 4-1 victories over Westlake on Aug. 25 and Corner Canyon on Aug. 27.

In an unusual move spurred by a strange year, the Falcons honored their seniors when they played the Thunder even though it’s relatively early in the season.

No. 1 singles player Jaya Cluff won handily 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Ashley Alexander posted a 6-0, 6-2 victory.

In first doubles, Holly and Cassie Schmidt were the winners 6-0, 6-1. Lily Broadbent and Ella Oswald combined for a perfect 6-0, 6-0 result at second doubles.

In singles action against the Chargers, Alexander won 6-1, 6-2, Lucy Droubay tallied 6-0, 6-1 and Cluff triumphed 6-1, 6-1.

The Schmidt sisters were again victorious 6-1, 6-0 in the doubles category.