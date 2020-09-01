Sept. 1, 2020 – Land Rover Centerville is now Jaguar Land Rover Lehi, opening today in Utah County at 2302 N. Ashton Boulevard at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi. The dealership is part of the Ken Garff Automotive group.

With this expansion, Jaguar Land Rover Lehi will bring a 22-year history and heritage of luxury cars and SUVs to an eight-car showroom with a state-of-the-art service and parts departments.

“This move into one of the hottest growth areas along the Wasatch Front will make Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles much more accessible to clients throughout the state and beyond,” said Keith Gregory, general manager.

“Jaguar is known for its performance and styling while Land Rover is the pinnacle of luxury and off-road capability. Our Land Rover clientele reflect a mix that spans everyone in the market, with vehicles starting at just $40,000. Jaguar usually begin in the $50,000 range.”

Known for its heritage, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are tailored to clients with new and used inventory options for any need and a national network of vehicles to fill the supply.

“Our customers tell us they appreciate the warmth of our staff as well as the customer experience, so we’ve included a premium hospitality center, personalization center, as well as a wealth of knowledge of the brands above and beyond a normal car buying experience,” said Gregory.

“In the COVID-19 era, customers can still count on our complementary valet service, browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, review financing options or call us at 801-298-5300 for quick, personal service.”

A date for the official grand opening will be announced later.